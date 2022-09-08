LANCASTER — Safety for bicyclists and pedestrians on the road will be the focus of a traffic safety operation, today, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
From 2 to 10 p.m., deputies will be focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians and failing to stop for signs and signals.
“We all have places to be and not everyone gets there by car,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Bicyclists and pedestrians have the same rights to the road but face even more risk without the protections vehicles have. We should all be looking out for one another.”
There are a number of tips for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers to help keep everyone safe, whether walking, biking or driving.
• Be predictable and use crosswalks, when available.
• Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care.
• Do not walk or run in the path of a vehicle. Remember, at 30 mph, a car needs at least 90 feet to stop.
• Be visible by wearing light colors and reflective material, and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk or night.
• Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.
• Obey traffic laws, use hand signals, use lights at night (front white light and rear red reflector) and wear a helmet.
• Bicyclists must travel in the same direction as traffic and have the same requirements as a slow-moving vehicle.
• Avoid the door zone — do not ride too closely to parked cars.
• Use a bike lane, where available, unless making a left turn, passing or approaching a place where a right turn is allowed.
• Yield to pedestrians within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.
• Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.
• Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.
