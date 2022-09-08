LANCASTER — Safety for bicyclists and pedestrians on the road will be the focus of a traffic safety operation, today, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

From 2 to 10 p.m., deputies will be focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians and failing to stop for signs and signals.

