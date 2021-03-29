LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Oscar Casiano.
Casiano is a 31 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen at 1:20 a.m. Sunday near his residence in the 43900 block of 11th Street East.
Oscar is five-feet 10-inches, 180 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, a “Savage Defendant” tattoo on his chest and a “Josiyah” tattoo on his right forearm.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes; he was driving a white 2003 four-door Toyota Corolla with California license plate 6TVE992.
Casiano suffers from depression.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.