The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to get to their destinations safely this Thanksgiving holiday and avoid driving impaired.
Through Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They will also be looking for unsafe driving practices such as speeding, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt. They want to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.
“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and be safe when they must travel,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Taking simple safety measures like driving sober, following the speed limit and wearing a seat belt helps keep yourself and others safe.”
The Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone that you don’t have to be drunk to get a DUI. Marijuana, prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs can also impair a driver, especially when they are combined with other drugs and alcohol.
A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is providing funding for this program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.