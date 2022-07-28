DUI checkpoint

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., on Friday, at an undisclosed location.

Locations for these DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

