LANCASTER — Any Antelope Valley motorists on the road between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday could find it necessary to go through a DUI checkpoint.
During those hours, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a checkpoint, which will allow them to identify those driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and get them off the roads.
According to a news release from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.
“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” the release said.
Deputies will look for signs of drivers operating vehicles under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, as part of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s commitment to keeping the traveling public safe.
“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sgt. Robert Hill said in the news release. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”
Driving while under the influence doesn’t mean that a person was drinking. Some prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can also impair a driver.
“Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery, which includes driving a car,” the news release said. “While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”
Those who plan to take medications that may impair their driving or those who intend to drink should plan to stay home or enlist the help of a designated driver.
Those charged with a first-time DUI face an average cost of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the news release.
Funding for the DUI checkpoint program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
