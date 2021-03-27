LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s assistance Friday to locate a missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen in Lancaster.
Veronica Smale, who also goes by Vicky, was last seen at about 10 a.m. on March 18 in the 44900 block of Rodin Avenue, according to a sheriff’s department statement.
Smale is white, five feet, fpur inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Smale has multiple tattoos, including a red heart with the name “Xavior” written inside in black letters, anklets on both ankles and the name "Michael" on her calf.
Smale also suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Anyone with information on Smale’s whereabouts can contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
