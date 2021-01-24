PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is encouraging community members to participate in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department annual community survey.
The sheriff’s department teamed up with researchers from UCLA and the US Department of Justice to conduct a survey of Antelope Valley residents.
“It is important for us to understand the relationship between the community and the Sheriff’s department,” said Deputy Ronald Sneed of the Palmdale station.
The survey is a part of the station’s ongoing effort to improve in any way necessary and achieve the shared goal of fairness, equality and justice.
Sneed encouraged those that work/and or live in the Antelope Valley to complete the survey by reading each question carefully.
The survey is available online at https://lasd.org/palmdale/
