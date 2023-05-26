PALMDALE — The Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations encourage community members to participate in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department annual community survey.
The sheriff’s department teamed up with researchers from UCLA and the US Department of Justice to conduct a survey of Antelope Valley residents to understand the relationship between the community and the department.
“The survey results help us assess our relationships with the communities of the Antelope Valley, and identify where we are doing well, and where we need to improve,” the stations said.
The survey, currently in year four, is a part of an ongoing effort to help the community and the department better understand relations between residents and law enforcement so that they can improve in any way necessary and achieve the shared goal of fairness, equality and justice.
The feedback from the anonymous surveys will be compiled by independent researchers and a public report will be published upon completion.
