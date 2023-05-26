PALMDALE — The Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations encourage community members to participate in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department annual community survey.

The sheriff’s department teamed up with researchers from UCLA and the US Department of Justice to conduct a survey of Antelope Valley residents to understand the relationship between the community and the department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.