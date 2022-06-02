LANCASTER — A “chop shop” with drugs and other illegal materials was discovered, on Wednesday, in an operation by multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department teams on the far west side of the city, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The Department’s TOPCAT (Target Oriented Policing of Catalytic Converters and Auto Theft) Taskforce — created to focus on catalytic converter and auto theft — led the operation with assistance from members of the Sheriff’s Department Task Force for Regional Auto Theft (TRAP) and Parole Compliance Team, along with members of the K-9 team.
Executing a search warrant at a location in the 44400 block of 105th Street West, near Avenue J, they discovered the chop shop, officials reported.
In addition, the teams found more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, a rifle, two catalytic converters and an “M-type” illegal explosive, officials reported.
A man on probation was arrested by team members during the search for operating a chop shop. He was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest, officials reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
