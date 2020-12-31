LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station reminds New Year’s Eve revelers to ring in the new year safely and responsibly.
When the clock strikes midnight, many people think of champagne toasts, balloon drops and kissing their loved ones to celebrate. But for Lancaster station deputies, New Year’s Eve is also one of the busiest nights of the year for illegal “celebratory” gunfire.
The station reminds folks that “what goes up, must come down.” Bullets shot up in the air do not just disappear. They must land somewhere and could potentially take someone’s life.
Remember to be a respectful neighbor and not set off fireworks as well, as this frightens the elderly, veterans and pets. Fireworks are illegal in the city.
Also, if you do meet up with family or friends, don’t drink and drive. There are many options for getting home safely; it’s not worth the risk.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station polices the City of Lancaster, Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, and the unincorporated communities of Antelope Acres, Lake Los Angeles, and Quartz Hill in the Antelope Valley.
