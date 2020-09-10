PALMDALE — Some drivers in the Antelope Valley need to slow down and obey traffic laws — that was the message Capt. Ron Shaffer had for those tuning in to his Coffee with a Captain event Wednesday morning on Facebook.
The Antelope Valley continues to grapple with what Shaffer referred to as a chronic traffic problem. The residents here are mainly part of a commuting society, which means they likely are driving to Los Angeles to work and back, he said. There were 80,000 commuters on the freeway per day, pre-COVID-19 and once they get off the freeway, they tend to continue traveling at high speeds through towns in the Antelope Valley.
“It’s a travesty,” Shaffer said, explaining that in 2019, there were 18 fatal collisions for the entire year.
While the California Highway Patrol mainly sticks to handling traffic infractions and other incidents on the freeways, the deputies from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are also able to pull someone over if they are caught breaking the law.
Shaffer was joined for Coffee with the Captain by Det. Quiroz, who is assigned to traffic detail, along with Sgt. Anderson who handles the traffic division and Deputy Nolan, who does motorcycle patrol.
Shaffer asked his deputies what they see as problematic driving behavior.
“Speed is always a factor,” Quiroz said. “The highways are long and we have big intersections in the city of Palmdale.”
He said hit-and-run incidents are also commonplace.
“People tend to forget what their obligations are when in traffic collisions,” Quiroz said.
If damage to vehicles is around $750 or under, it’s OK for the parties involved to exchange information, to include names, phone numbers and insurance information. However, if someone has sustained injuries as a result of the collision or one of the involved parties is uncooperative or doesn’t have a driver’s license, insurance, etc., then the Sheriff’s Department should be contacted and a deputy will go out and take a report.
Nolan also said he sees a high number of speeders as he’s out patrolling, but people also make illegal left-hand turns, illegal U-turns and try to pass on the right-hand shoulder.
Along with speed comes crashes, and those seem to happen frequently in the Antelope Valley.
In 2019, there was a total of 2,000 crashes for the year, with several of those resulting in injuries.
But it’s not just drivers who get hurt. Pedestrians and bicyclists also become victims — especially when they are distracted or not paying attention to what’s going on around them.
Anderson said people have suffered significant injuries when they are hit by vehicles because they weren’t using the crosswalk. Other instances include walking against red hand signals, not paying attention and being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Deputies and CHP officers tend to issue citations as a way to curb this negative behavior.
“Showing a person what they did wrong emphasizes and changes their behavior so they don’t do it again,” Anderson said. “If you give them a warning, people may remember it, but if you give them a citation, they’ll remember it a lot longer.”
Shaffer agreed, saying that “hitting them in the pocketbook” is sometimes the only way people start obeying the law.
One viewer asked whether there is a ticket-writing quota that the deputies must meet.
Shaffer said there is no quota.
“Having a quota is illegal,” he said.
Anderson said the city gets a little of the money associated with tickets, but it’s not much. The majority of it goes to the court system.
They also stressed the importance of pulling over to the side of the road when an emergency vehicle is “rolling code,” or traveling with lights and siren engaged.
Shaffer said it’s frustrating when they are trying to get to their call and people are stopped in the middle of the road, forcing the responders to navigate around them.
In addition, they offered tips on what to do if you get pulled over:
• Pull over on the right side of the road, as far as possible.
• Turn the vehicle off.
• Roll down your windows.
• Put your hands on the steering wheel.
• Don’t make any sudden moves without first telling the deputy or officer what you are doing (i.e., if you’re reaching for your wallet in the glove compartment).
Details about what to do if you are pulled over is available on the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station website, lasd.org/palmdale
