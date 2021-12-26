THOUSAND OAKS — A 21-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in Southern California, early Christmas Eve, authorities said.
Saul Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. The felony of mayhem in California alleges that the suspect “unlawfully and maliciously” disfigures or disables a victim’s body.
Nava is scheduled to be arraigned, on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear Saturday morning if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The name of Nava’s 24-year-old girlfriend has not been made public. She was pronounced dead in their Thousand Oaks apartment.
