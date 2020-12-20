FRESNO — A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate who once ran for political office in Virginia has been arrested by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country earlier this week with a 12-year-old girl he had persuaded to run away from her California home.
Nathan Larson, 40, made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced on Saturday.
The investigation began Monday morning when the girl’s family reported her missing from her bedroom in Fresno, California.
Mims said detectives learned that Larson, a resident of Catlett, Virginia, met the girl previously through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m. Monday. They took a rideshare car to the Fresno Airport, where they board a plane bound for Washington, she added.
Larson was taken into custody and the girl was rescued by a Denver police officer who stopped the pair during their layover in Colorado, Mims said. The girl was not injured and later was reunited with her family.
Mims said that while the girl was not physically harmed detectives have evidence of inappropriate touching at the airport.
She said the steps Larson had taken to groom the girl were of a “sophisticated nature” and asked anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Larson to contact police. She also urged parents to always monitor their children’s Internet activity and who they are communicating with online.
