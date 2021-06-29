PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is scheduled to speak at a Town Hall meeting hosted by the Palmdale Sheriff Station and the Palmdale Community Advisory Committee.
The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Villanueva is expected to provide information regarding illegal marijuana growing, homelessness and violent crimes.
Residents are invited to share questions, views and experiences.
The meeting will follow all COVID-19 public safety requirements, and seating may be limited.
For those unable or uncomfortable attending, the meeting will be streamed live on Facebook on the Palmdale Sheriff Station Community Advisory Committee-CAC page.
Questions may be submitted via the Facebook page or the committee’s Instagram account (@PalmdaleCAC by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
