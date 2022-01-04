WILDOMAR, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed man who allegedly tried to break into a home, Sunday, and opened fire, authorities said.
The man, whose name was not immediately made public, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Riverside County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave.
The incident began around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, when deputies were sent to the Wildomar home following reports of a suicidal man with a rifle. The man allegedly said he wanted to kill himself and he was at the home trying to speak to the occupant, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
