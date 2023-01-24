Monterey Park Shooting

A woman comforts her son, Monday, while visiting a makeshift memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 11 people at the ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations.

 Associated Press

MONTEREY PARK — Investigators searching for a motive, Monday, in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally owning a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.

Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said investigators had not yet established why 72-year-old Huu Can Tran gunned down revelers during a Lunar New Year celebration at a Monterey Park dance hall he was said to frequent.

