LANCASTER — A heat wave that has brought triple-digit temperatures to the Antelope Valley this week prompted Los Angeles County Lancaster Animal Care Center staff members to post a plea for ice on the center’s Facebook page to help keep the canines cool.
The community responded the next day, Tuesday, with three full car and truck loads of ice.
“It was a great answer to our call,” Animal Control Manager Chris Cirar said.
Cirar estimated they received between 700 and 800 pounds of ice. The center has enough ice for this week, but with the start of summer this Sunday, it will need more ice next week and throughout the next three months to keep the critters cool and happy.
“It makes it so much more enjoyable for the dogs, more comfortable. You can feel the temperature in the kennel lower when we added the ice,” Cirar said, adding the ice also helps calm the dogs.
On Wednesday morning Cirar and some animal care attendants filled a couple of plastics pools in the center’s enrichment yard with bags of ice. They brought dogs in for socialization and to play.
Lola, a lovable 18-month English bulldog, came into the yard first. She drank some of the icy water and greeted the humans in the area. At one point Lola jumped into the icy water in the large blue pool. She made a loud splash then immediately jumped out. She continued to drink and test the water with her paw but stopped short of getting back inside the pool.
“This is one of our helper dogs,” animal care attendant Nicholas Bedore said.
Helper dogs like Lola help staff members assess new dogs so they can be adopted. Lola’s own adoption is pending, so the center will need to appoint a new helper dog soon.
“This is exactly why we made her a helper,” animal care attendant Ofelia Rivas said.
When Mario, a black three-year-old German shepherd who came to the center as a stray, joined the dogs in the yard, he too drank water from the pool, He ran around with Lola; Odin, a brindle-colored 13-month old Belgian malinois mix; and Brandy, a caramel-colored pit bull.
As of Wednesday morning, the center had 135 dogs, 38 cats, a couple of pigs, and a couple of chickens and roosters.
Cirar recommended anyone who would like to help keep the animals cool this summer to donate ice instead of cash.
To view the center’s animals available for adoption, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/ and select Lancaster. All visits are by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.