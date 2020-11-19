NEW YORK — Sheldon H. Solow, a Manhattan real estate developer who built a commercial and residential empire from scratch over a half-century, but left his son to finish his crowning project, a line of towers down the East River from the United Nations complex, died Tuesday in Manhattan. He was 92.
His wife, Mia Fonssagrives Solow, confirmed the death, at Weill Cornell Medical Center, but did not specify a cause.
The son of a Brooklyn bricklayer, Solow, who embraced litigation with the passion of a sports fan, was a mercurial fighter with unshakable confidence in his own views. He built scores of high-end rental structures, including his signature Solow Building at 9 West 57th St., a 50-story office tower whose front-and-back glass facades are steep concave slopes. Since the early 1970s, it has been one of the city’s most distinctive edifices.
But Solow’s most ambitious and visionary undertaking, by far, was his unfinished $4 billion project to transform the 9.2-acre site of a former Con Edison power plant on the East River into seven glass towers, with 4.8 acres of gardens, lawns and esplanades. The site, just south of the UN headquarters, was the largest undeveloped, privately owned plot in Manhattan.
A decade after buying the sprawling property in three parcels with a partner for $630 million in 2000 and spending $125 million more to demolish the power plant and clean up toxic debris, Solow was still bogged down in public-approval processes, community resistance, financing issues and other problems. He had shed his partner but had not yet begun to build on the site.
In 2013, he sold the southern parcel for $172 million. Two residential towers were built, but not by Solow. His first building on the site, a 42-story condominium-and-rental tower, was finished in 2018. But most of the site has remained a grassy wasteland, awaiting three residential condominium towers and an office building that were approved in a master plan in 2008.
While Solow said nothing specific about retiring as he turned 90 in 2018, his son, Stefan Soloviev (a pre-Ellis Island family name), had in recent years assumed a growing role in his father’s affairs. After working in agribusiness with large land holdings in the West, Soloviev appeared destined to succeed his father and to complete his long-dormant East River project.
“I’m taking over the business — I get that,” Soloviev, who was 42 at the time, told The New York Times in a 2018 joint interview with his father, with whom he had a long, prickly relationship. “But right now I work with my father. And I don’t think we’ve ever worked as well together as we are right now.”
In a career that began in the 1950s building rental garden apartments in Queens, Solow became a tycoon. This month, Forbes put his net worth at $4.4 billion, No. 167 on its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.
Though shy of publicity not of his own making, he was often in the news, announcing a project or one of his 200 lawsuits against rivals, tenants, banks or even friends, often in losing causes. Like it or not, he was a New York real estate mogul, along with Donald Trump, the Fisher brothers, Lewis Rudin, Leonard Litwin, the Milstein family, Bernard Mendik, Larry Silverstein and Harry Helmsley.
Although he dropped out of New York University in the 1950s, Solow, who was self-taught in fine art appreciation, amassed one of the city’s notable private collections of Renaissance and modern art, as well as Egyptian antiquities and African art.
Solow married Fonssagrives, a sculptor and jewelry designer, in 1972. Besides his wife and his son Stefan, he is survived by another son, Nikolai Solow, and 13 grandchildren.
