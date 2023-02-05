LANCASTER — At 50 years and counting, reserve deputy Becky Derrick is the longest-serving female deputy, reserve or regular, in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department history.
The Antelope Valley native completed 50 years, on Jan. 22. She has not set a retirement date.
“I may go until Aug. 13, which is when I actually graduated from the academy,” Derrick said.
Derrick graduated with the Sheriff’s Reserve Academy Class No. 32. She achieved Designated Level 1, which is the same as a full-time deputy.
“I’m a peace officer 24 hours day,” she said. “It’s been a great career; I’ve loved just about every minute of it.”
She was one of seven women in the class. Not all of them made it. At the time, women were expected to wear skirts and pumps. Their duties were limited to fingerprinting and working the main desk.
“I did a lot of fingerprinting (in) those days,” Derrick said.
Eventually, women’s duties expanded to include patrol and other jobs.
“I jumped at every opportunity I had to get involved,” she said.
Over the years, Derrick has worked football games, at the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival and on surveillance. During the summertime, Derrick served on Catalina Island.
“It was fun,” she said.
She held all of the ranks as a reserve deputy. She started as a deputy, then became a sergeant, then lieutenant and captain.
Derrick has earned many awards over the past five decades. The one she is most proud of is the physical training award she received at graduation from the academy.
“Embarrassingly, they made the announcement at graduation that they don’t normally give it to a female but that I earned it,” Derrick said.
Derrick was the only female in her academy class who completed every run. She could also do push-ups. A former high school athlete, Derrick played basketball and softball. She played first base in fast-pitch softball and pitcher in slow pitch softball. She remains fit.
In 1993, Derrick was honored as the Reserve Deputy of the Year. In May 2016, she received a lifetime achievement award from the department.
“It’s been a pleasure working with her,” Tom Horton, who has served as a reserve deputy for almost 30 years, said. “She’s been professional, she cares. She really tries hard to do everything the best that she can.”
Derrick has worked all of the AV Fairs since he started.
“Even though she’s nearing retirement I told her, ‘You can’t retire, you’ve got to do one more,’ ” Horton said.
He added, “The whole time I’ve known her I not only consider her an outstanding deputy sheriff but she’s an outstanding person.”
Derrick was born and raised in the Antelope Valley. Her father owned a 200-acre ranch on the east side. He grew crops such as alfalfa, wheat and sugar beets. She graduated from Antelope Valley High School, in 1964. Her mother, Beatrice Derrick, graduated from AV High, in 1940.
“I had three desires when I was a child,” Derricks said. “One was to be a schoolteacher, one was to be a deputy sheriff and one was to join the military,” Derrick said.
She achieved two of those desires: she taught at Paraclete High School for five years and she joined the sheriff’s department. She never made it to the military.
“My parents raised us to do community service and you were just expected to find something to do,” she said. “My brother and my two sisters we all did our part as we grew up.”
After five years at Paraclete, Derrick got a job at Antelope Valley College as a the athletic equipment manager for women’s athletics. She remained at AV College for 36 years, until 2008.
Derrick refereed women’s volleyball, softball and basketball.
“I liked working at the college so much and I also liked the sheriff’s department, I just kept both,” she said.
Derrick moved to Arizona about a year and a half ago. She returns to Lancaster once a month for a week or so to help.
On Friday, Derrick was dressed in her long-sleeve khaki shirt and green pants. She wore gold wire-rimmed glasses. Her blonde hair was cut short. She filled in as a bailiff at the juvenile courthouse on Avenue.
Twyla Thomas has known Derrick since she first came to the Antelope Valley, in 1971. Thomas was a physical education teacher at Antelope Valley High School and Derrick worked at Paraclete High.
They formed an unofficial competitive athletic league with Palmdale and Quartz Hill high schools and Canyon and Hart high schools in Santa Clarita. Two years later, Derrick and Thomas joined the Mojave Desert Officials Association. They were the only two women in the association for many years.
Asked to describe Derrick’s personality, Thomas said that Derrick could be fiery at times. She is also blessed with a lot of common sense.
“She can be real calm but she can also fire up real fast,” Thomas said.
Margaret Neill, a retired teacher who worked at Paraclete High School, first met Derrick when she was 12 years old. She served as a bat girl for a team Derrick played on. Derrick also served as Neill’s physical education teacher when she was a student at Paraclete and Derrick taught there. They also officiated together.
“She’s mellowed a lot,” Neill said. “She was pretty feisty when she was younger.”
Neill added that Derrick had a competitive nature. Derrick’s reserve unit has helped provide security for games and graduation ceremonies for Paraclete High.
“I am just so happy for her,” Neill said. “She deserves anything and everything that she’s going to get because she’s worked hard at this. She’s put a lot of time and effort into it and it really means a lot to her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.