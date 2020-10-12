PALMDALE – Palmdale Learning Plaza Girls Build LA team member Katherine Gonda is too young to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election, so she is encouraging those who can vote to do so.
The 13-year-old eighth grader interviewed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Thursday via Facebook live. Padilla answered questions about voting in this year’s election.
Girls Build is an initiative of the LA Promise Fund. The program challenges young middle and high school age women to make an impact in their community. LA Promise Fund coordinated the event with Padilla’s office.
“LA Promise Fund saw what I did with Voting Rock and they decided that they wanted me to interview Secretary Padilla with one of the high schoolers from Girls Build LA,” Gonda said.
Girls Build LA is pushing a get the vote out campaign this election season. Gonda painted rocks with messages like Vote 2020 and Vote! and placed them around the city to remind people to vote.
“It’s important because it affects everyone. And it’s very important especially during the pandemic,” Gonda said.
Gonda asked Padilla what advice he had for people like herself who cannot vote yet.
“Something he said was, ‘If you’re old enough, get involved as a poll worker so you could help encourage other people to vote,’ ” Gonda said.
Registered voters can serve as poll workers. High school students age 16 and older on election day can serve if they have at least a 2.5 grade-point average, attend a public or private high school, and get permission from their parents. They must also attend a training session.
Gonda did her part to encourage adults to vote with the vote rocks she placed in strategic places where adults often visit, such as a mailbox.
“One of my neighbors saw our vote rock by the (mailbox) and one of them said she wanted it in her front yard,” Gonda said.
Gonda is excited about the prospect of voting when she is about to do so in about five years.
“I learned that they made voting easy and safe for Californians, especially during the pandemic,” Gonda said “I also learned that registered voters can now track their vote-by-mail ballot when it’s mailed, received and counted.”
Gonda said registered voters can track their ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.
“As long as your ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day it will still be counted for 17 days after the election,” Gonda said. “I think it’s really important that adults know that so even if they forget they still have time and that they know their vote will still count even after the election.”
Gonda added she was nervous to speak with Secretary Padilla.
“She did mention that it was easy to talk to him,” said Katherine’s mother, Beverly Gonda, a teacher at Palmdale Learning Plaza teacher and coordinator of the International Baccalaureate program. “I guess he made it so comfortable. It was nice meeting him and leaning the things he had to share
“I think it’s important for people to vote because others suffered and fought for the right to vote,” Katherine said. “We should take the opportunity that we have and just use it.”
