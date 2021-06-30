PALMDALE — Palmdale residents have the opportunity for another say in how their city will look and function in the future, as virtual public meetings regarding several aspects of the General Plan are scheduled throughout the summer months, beginning tonight.
The General Plan is the document that provides the framework for development in the city, covering everything from land use to parks and recreation, safety to community design.
Meetings this summer will focus on policies regarding land use, housing, mobility, economic development, health, equity, parks and public facilities.
Tonight’s virtual meeting, via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., will cover issues of sustainability, resilience and climate change. It will include a presentation on the policy framework, including issues such as state environmental laws and regulations and how the city may reach its own goals.
Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments during the virtual meeting.
According to the presentation, available online at www.palmdale2045.org, the updated General Plan will need to consider items such as solid waste diversion to lessen the impacts on landfills, water supply needs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning energy supplies to be carbon-free.
Registration for tonight and all other public meetings may be found on the General Plan update website at www.palmdale2045.org
Future virtual meetings, which all start at 6:30 p.m., will be as follows:
• July 15, Land use, mobility and housing - Part 1
• July 28, Land use, mobility and housing - Part 2
• Aug. 5, Economic development and military readiness
• Aug. 11, Health, environmental justice, equity, parks and public facilities
There will be a scoping meeting for the environmental impact report that is part of the General Plan, prior to tonight’s policy framework meeting. This meeting, also via Zoom, begins at 5:30 p.m. and will transition directly into the policy meeting.
The scoping meeting will provide members of the pubic with the opportunity to weigh in on what the environmental report should include.
The city has hosted the first public meeting of this phase of the General Plan update process, on June 17.
“Our first meeting was a success and covered topics related to safety, infrastructure and hazards,” Palmdale Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton said. “We invite the public to weigh in on these important topics as we continue to work on the General Plan, which will serve as a compass for decision-makers and will shape the future of the City.”
Although individual segments of the Plan have been revised as recently as 2014, the entire General Plan has not had a comprehensive update for some 25 years, city officials said.
The update process began in early 2019, as coordinators and consultants collected input from the general public, city officials and various groups with a stake in the future of Palmdale as to the overall design.
The update is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of 2022.
More information on the process, including agendas and presentations, is available at www.palmdale2045.org
Residents may also contact the city’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200 or by email at generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org
