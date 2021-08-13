SAN FRANCISCO — Worried that the highly contagious delta variant of the Coronavirus could derail San Francisco’s economic rebound, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday that the city will require proof of full vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to help keep businesses open.
“This is to protect kids, is to protect those who can’t get vaccinated, is to make sure that we don’t go backwards, is to make sure that I never have to get up in front of you and say, ‘I’m sorry, I know we just reopened and now the city is closed again because we are seeing too many people die,’ ” Breed said.
The mandate will be more stringent than the one announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one dose for indoor activities.
It will take effect Aug. 20, but businesses will have two more months to verify employees’ vaccination status “to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance.” The mandate does not apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including children under 12.
The Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors basketball team, reacted to the news by asking ticket holders to a Sept. 15 rock concert to show proof of vaccination. AEG Presents, the giant concert and live event promoter, also announced Thursday it will require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to attend its shows and festivals starting Oct. 1.
In addition to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper cards that people get when they are vaccinated, California has established an online record with a bar code that vaccinated people can use to prove their status. Breed said a photo of the CDC card will suffice, and that it will be up to businesses to enforce the requirement. Proof of vaccination issued by foreign governments is also acceptable.
The goal is to raise the vaccination rate in a city where 78% of the eligible population already is fully vaccinated, she said. San Francisco was among the first to ban large gatherings and close schools at the beginning of the pandemic and has been at the forefront of other COVID-19 restrictions, including requiring all city employees to be vaccinated without the option of testing regularly.
Los Angeles is considering a similar vaccine requirement, with people needing at least one dose before going to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other venues.
(1) comment
Too many people are unvaccinated......many businesses are asking themselves..."Do I play dictator and require vaccination proof ?, or do I just be content that I am vaccinated". Play dictator and watch your customers go somewhere else. CoVid has become a Circus. Some dirtbag on CNN said no one at Obama's birthday party needed to wear a mask "they are sophisticated", words from "Human Trash", what an idiot. If CoVid was truly a concern, weakling Biden would shut the border down. We are being "played" by ScumBags....hope you having Fun...now Mask Up and Kneel,...Coward.
