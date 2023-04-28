SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco is repealing a ban on city-funded travel to 30 states that it says restrict abortion, voting and LGBTQ+ rights after determining the boycott is doing more harm than good.
The Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 on Tuesday to repeal a section of the city’s administrative code that prohibits staff from visiting and city departments from contracting with companies headquartered in the states, which include Texas, Florida and Ohio.
California, meanwhile, is considering the repeal of a similar law.
City supervisors will hold a second and final vote next Tuesday. Mayor London Breed is expected to sign the measure.
The progressive city passed the boycott in 2016, after the US Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. At first, the boycott applied only to states that it considered restricted the rights of LGBTQ+ people. Later, the list was expanded to include states that limit access to voting and abortion.
The idea was to exert economic pressure on those conservative states. Instead, a report released last month by the city administrator concluded that the policy was raising costs and administrative burdens for the city. Because of restrictions, there were fewer bidders for city work and that ending the boycott might reduce contracting costs by 20% annually, the report concluded.
In addition, the city had approved hundreds of exemptions and waivers for some $800 million worth of contracts, the report said.
