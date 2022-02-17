SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco residents recalled three members of the city’s school Board, Tuesday, for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.
Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall in a special election, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections.
“The voters of this city have delivered a clear message that the school Board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the essentials well.”
Breed will now appoint Board replacements who will serve until another election, in November.
The election was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983, since a failed attempt to remove then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.
The school Board has seven members, all Democrats, but only three were eligible to be recalled: school Board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins.
Opponents called the recall a waste of time and money as the district faces challenges that include a $125 million budget deficit and the need to replace retiring Superintendent Vincent Matthews.
Parents in the politically liberal city launched the recall effort in January 2021 out of frustration over the slow reopening of district schools, while the Board pursued the renaming of 44 school sites and the elimination of competitive admissions at the elite Lowell High School.
“The city of San Francisco has risen up and said this is not acceptable to put our kids last,” said Siva Raj, a father of two who helped launch the recall effort. “Talk is not going to educate our children, it’s action. It’s not about symbolic action, it’s not about changing the name on a school, it is about helping kids inside the school building read and learn math.”
The mayor, one of the most prominent endorsers of the recall, praised the parents, saying they “were fighting for what matters most — their children.”
The pressures of the pandemic and distance learning have merged with politics nationwide, making school Board races a new front in a culture war as resentments over COVID-19 reach a boiling point. Republicans are increasingly looking to the education fight as a galvanizing issue that could help them sway voters.
