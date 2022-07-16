SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have seized more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods from a home and arrested a man who they said made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication, personal care products and other items online.
Investigators found the stolen goods, Wednesday, after receiving information from business owners and searching a home in the Ingleside neighborhood, police said in a statement.
Officers identified Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio, 38, of San Francisco, as the main suspect in the fencing operation and arrested him after finding the goods at his house, police said.
Police said Puga-Tenorio had been selling the stolen items on an online platform and shipping them throughout the US for at least three years.
A police spokesperson, Officer Robert Rueca, said he did not know whether Puga-Tenorio has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Authorities said Puga-Tenorio had been leading the fencing operation and that there are several similar fencing operations in the city.
San Francisco has earned a reputation for widespread and brazen shoplifting. Videos that have gone viral on social media show thieves in retail and drug stores filling up trash bags with stolen goods.
