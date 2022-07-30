San Francisco Nursing Home

SAN FRANCISCO — A nursing home run by the city of San Francisco will stop discharging patients as part of a federally mandated closure plan after at least four patients died within days or weeks of being moved from Laguna Honda Hospital, officials said.

In April, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services terminated its payments to Laguna Honda after two patients had nonfatal overdoses at the facility, in 2021, and inspectors with the California Department of Public Health declared it to be “in a state of substandard care.”

