San Francisco Mayor

Mayor London Breed gives the State of the City address on Thursday in San Francisco, emphasizing a pro-police, anti-drug message.

SAN FRANCISCO — In her San Francisco state of the city address Thursday, Mayor London Breed pushed back against critics who said the city was dead or dying and pledged to beef up police staffing, crack down on drugs, offer tax breaks to new businesses and build more housing for essential workers like bus drivers.

Breed said her San Francisco is one of resilient dreamers and talented reinventors who go on despite challenges such as a rampant fentanyl crisis, shuttered businesses and learning loss among students. But San Francisco’s downtown, once bustling with office tech workers, is not returning to its pre-pandemic hustle, she said.

