San Francisco Drug Crackdown

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said, Wednesday, that the city is cracking down on public drug use and rampant drug sales now that police have the support of a new district attorney and a supervisor, both of whom were appointed by Breed, and who face election in November.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Mayor London Breed pledged for the second time in a year, Wednesday, to crack down on open-air opioid drug sales and rampant public drug use that she says is destroying the city.

What’s different this time, she said at a news conference, is that police officers have support from new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, both of whom she appointed and she says share her desire for accountability and enforcement.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

San Francisco is a Cesspool.....Keep voting for Democrats and the stench will never leave. Dems motto: We are going to fix things this time...we promise. lol lol You deserve misery if you believe this B.S. Enjoy your Tents and the Human Waste on your sidewalks S.F.

