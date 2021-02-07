SAN FRANCISCO — Firefighters in San Francisco used ropes and a stretcher to haul a hiker to safety after the person had fallen about 100 feet down a steep cliffside, authorities said.
San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the rescue at Lands End took more than two hours, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Baxter said the unidentified hiker, believed to be about 60 years old, was treated at a local trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The hiker was rescued from Dead Man’s Point, a treacherous spot where signs warn hikers that people have fallen and died.
