San Francisco Pride Pink Triangle

A pink triangle adorns the top of Twin Peaks in San Francisco on Tuesday. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city’s Pride celebrations.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The giant canvas pink triangle that is one of the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride month symbols in San Francisco is bigger than ever this year. Volunteers said they are taking a stand for their rights amid a national pushback from conservative lawmakers.

Hundreds of volunteers installed the triangle made out of cloth and canvas on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks viewpoint, one of the city’s most popular tourist spots, as part of the city’s Pride celebrations.

