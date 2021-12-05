SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco Chronicle photographer was robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon in West Oakland during an assignment, the newspaper reported.
The robbery came on the heels of the death of a security guard, who was shot Nov. 24 in Oakland while protecting a KRON4 News reporter from an attempted armed robbery. Kevin Nishita died Nov. 27 from his injuries.
Multiple suspects stole two cameras from The Chronicle photographer on Friday around 3:30 p.m. and drove away, according to the newspaper. The photographer was not injured.
“Any incident in which a person is robbed of their possessions at gunpoint is incredibly troubling,” Chronicle Editor in Chief Emilio Garcia-Ruiz said.
