San Francisco Archdiocese Bankruptcy

Members of SNAP (the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) hold up signs during a 2019 demonstration in front of the archdiocese headquarters in San Francisco. San Francisco’s Roman Catholic archdiocese filed for bankruptcy Monday, saying the filing is necessary to manage more than 500 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by church officials.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s Roman Catholic archdiocese filed for bankruptcy Monday, saying the filing is necessary to manage more than 500 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by church officials.

The Chapter 11 protection filing will stop all legal actions against the archdiocese and thus allow it to develop a settlement plan with abuse survivors, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a statement.

