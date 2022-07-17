SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal was evacuated, on Friday night, due to a bomb threat and authorities found a potentially incendiary device, officials said. One person is in custody.
The bomb threat was reported around 8:15 p.m. and authorities discovered a suspicious package, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Investigators at the airport “deemed the item possibly incendiary.” A man was taken into custody but other details were not immediately available.
The terminal was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Hundreds of travelers were forced to leave the terminal.
The airport announced the evacuation on Twitter at 9:28 p.m. without providing details about the police activity.
The airport’s AirTrain and the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were suspended.
