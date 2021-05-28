SPRING HILL, Fla. — Investigators in Florida have arrested a 53-year-old sex offender, a fugitive from California who had been living under a false identity for 21 years.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced that it received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Tuesday about a sex offender who was possibly living in Spring Hill.
Sheriff’s officials immediately began investigating and learned that David Swenson, 53, was an “absconded sex offender” from California. He had active warrants there for failing to register as a sex offender in 2000.
Detectives also learned that Swenson was living with his wife under the name Kevin Crowley, the sheriff’s statement said. They used various databases to discover that he had recently used the name Kevin Crowley to obtain a fishing license.
