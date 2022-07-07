SAN QUENTIN — A 74-year-old sex offender who had been on death row for more than 40 years for the killing of a woman he had raped died while awaiting execution, corrections officials said, Wednesday.
Harvey Heishman died in San Quentin State Prison’s infirmary, on Tuesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Heishman was sentenced to death in Alameda County for the November 1979 killing of 28-year-old Nancy Lugassy, who was shot to death outside her Oakland home.
Lugassy told police Heishman had raped her on the night they met. Police arrested Heishman but he was released on bail. He shot Lugassy to death before she was scheduled to testify against him, according to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.