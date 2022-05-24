AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Not many people charged with felony crimes go seven years without ever standing trial. One of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
The twists and turns of how the Republican, who is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term, today, has yet to have his day in court after being indicted on securities fraud charges, in 2015, has little comparison in American politics. And along the way, it has upended what it means to be a compromised officeholder in Texas.
Four different judges have overseen his case at some point. Where a trial would happen — if it ever does — has ping-ponged from Dallas to Houston to Dallas again. All the while, other clouds have gathered over Paxton: the FBI is investigating him over separate accusations of corruption, and the State Bar of Texas is weighing possible reprimands over his attempts to baselessly overturn the 2020 election.
Once, nearly a year passed with no movement in the case at all.
No single reason explains the delays. But altogether, Paxton has become an example of how powerful allies and acts of God can drag out career-threatening criminal charges, and allow a politician to rise above being written off as a political goner.
“I mean, this one is crazy,” said Andrew Wheat, a leader of the watchdog Texans For Public Justice. His group, in 2014, filed a complaint with prosecutors over Paxton’s failure to register as a securities adviser, one of the criminal charges the Republican is battling.
Wheat is dubious that a trial will ever happen. “And by the time it does, if it ever does, will it have any significance left to it?” he said.
Paxton, who faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty.
