SAN PEDRO — Seven people were hurt, Sunday, including three confirmed gunfire victims near a car show at a park in San Pedro.
The shooting at Peck Park was reported at 3:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles police Officer Luis Garcia.
The injured include four men and three women, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Two of the gunfire victims, a man and a woman, were in critical condition. The condition of the others was not yet known.
The LAPD went on a citywide tactical alert after the shooting.
A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect information was immediately available.
