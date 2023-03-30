LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with the 2020 death of a man who screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward Bronstein, which the LA County coroner said was caused by “acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement.”
“The officers had a legal duty to Mr. Bronstein,” Gascón said during a news conference. “He was in their custody. We believe that they failed their duty and their failure was criminally negligent, causing his death.”
Bronstein, 38, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on suspicion of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020. He died at a CHP station in Altadena, north of downtown Los Angeles, less than two months before George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis as he, too, repeatedly told officers, “I can’t breathe.”
Luis Carrillo, an attorney representing Bronstein’s father, said in an email that his client “is glad that the CHP officers were charged with crimes because the CHP officers took a human life and left a family in grief and sadness.”
A nearly 18-minute video showing the officers’ treatment of Bronstein was released last year following a judge’s order in an ongoing federal lawsuit that the man’s family filed against the officers, alleging excessive force and a violation of civil rights.
Family members have said Bronstein was terrified of needles and believe that’s why he was reluctant to comply with the CHP initially as they tried to take a blood sample.
The video, filmed by the sergeant, shows several officers forcing a handcuffed Bronstein to a mat on the floor as he shouts, “I’ll do it willingly! I’ll do it willingly, I promise!”
He continues screaming as six officers hold him face-down — the lawsuit alleges they put their knees on his back — and pleads for help.
“It’s too late,” one officer replies. “Stop yelling!” another shouts.
“I can’t breathe!” and “I can’t!” Bronstein cries, and an officer responds, “Just relax and stop resisting!”
But Bronstein’s voice gets softer and he then falls silent. While he is unresponsive, the nurse continues to draw blood and the officers keep pinning him down.
After they realize he may not have a pulse and does not appear to be breathing, they slap his face and say, “Edward, wake up.” More than 11 minutes after his last screams, they begin CPR.
Bronstein never regained consciousness and was later pronounced dead.
In a statement, CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee extended condolences to the family and said the agency’s mission is to prioritize all Californians’ safety.
“I am saddened that Mr. Bronstein died while in our custody and care. Any death in custody is a tragedy that we take with utmost seriousness,” Duryee said. “I recognize this case will now move through the court system, and I respect the judicial process.”
