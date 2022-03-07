FRESNO — Seven children were taken to the hospital after a DUI car crash in Fresno, authorities said.
Two cars crashed, Saturday, at about 2 p.m., KFSN-TV reported.
Seven children, ranging in ages from 10 months to 10 years, were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
One driver was arrested and booked on DUI and child endangerment charges, both felonies, authorities said. That driver had two children in the car.
No further information was immediately made available.
