SANTA ANA — Seven people were arrested on suspicion of running illegal gambling dens at Orange County homes after a years-long investigation uncovered crimes including drug trafficking, bribery and a shooting, authorities said, Wednesday.
The so-called slaphouses were operated inside residences in suburban Santa Ana and surrounding areas of Orange County, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said in a statement.
Four of the seven defendants were charged with conspiracy and operating an illegal gambling business that generated thousands of dollars in profits on a daily basis, the statement said.
Three separate indictments also allege defendants tried to extort small businesses and distributed or possessed methamphetamine and heroin, prosecutors said.
A shooting at one of the homes injured an employee in the neck, officials said.
“The number of illegal gambling dens has exploded during the pandemic, dramatically impacting the quality of life in many Orange County neighborhoods,” US Attorney Tracy Wilkison said in a statement. “These illicit businesses are a breeding ground for drug trafficking, violence and even police corruption.”
