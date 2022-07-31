LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department announced, Thursday, that at least seven people were arrested for allegedly shining lasers at police helicopters during street takeover events over the past two months.
Of the seven arrestees, police identified only Xavier Randal, 21, who was arrested, on July 2. He was booked for one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and a second, unspecified charge.
The six others who were arrested are facing similar criminal charges, according to the LAPD.
Police reported most of the arrests took place at street takeovers, and that there “has been a significant increase in the number of arrests” related to shining lasers at aircraft.
“The laser strikes present a serious risk of injury to the pilots and crew of the aircraft,” the LAPD said. “The attack has its own penal code section created for it due to the risk to the general public caused by an incapacitated or blinded pilot. This section carries a maximum term in state prison of three years.”
