SANTA ANA — A pipeline operator said, Thursday, that it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the coast, last year, near Huntington Beach.
Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, said in a statement that claims have been settled in the class-action lawsuit filed by businesses affected by the October spill of about 25,000 gallons of crude into the Pacific Ocean.
