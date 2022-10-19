Avalos settlement

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of Anthony Avalos, the 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died, in 2018, after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend.

 Photo courtesy of Anthony Avalos Memorial Tree Facebook page

The settlement of the county’s portion of the lawsuit over Avalos’ death was announced, in May, and attorneys for the family confirmed, a week later, that the county would pay $32 million, pending Board of Supervisors approval.

