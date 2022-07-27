LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California bank robber who gleefully yelled “John Dillinger lives!” during a holdup was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison, Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Todd Cannady, 61, of Palm Springs, was sentenced for a, 2021 holdup, but he acknowledged robbing a total of 10 banks in Southern California, from 2018 to 2021, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office.

