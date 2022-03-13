SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK — Sequoia National Park, on Friday, fully reopened the Giant Forest area that was threatened by a huge wildfire last year.
Giant Forest was closed to the public, in mid-September, due to the KNP Complex Fire, which burned more than 137 square miles, mostly within Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.
Crews took extreme measures to protect the largest and oldest sequoias in Giant Forest. They wrapped trunks in a fire-resistant foil, set up sprinklers, raked flammable matter from around the trees and dropped fire-retardant gel onto the tree canopies.
