Crimes reported for Aug. 18, 2020
ACTON
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 31700 block East El Cano Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block Boyden Avenue
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Gardenia Court
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 44000 block Higbee Avenue
THEFT: 44300 block Downsview Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Caitlin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue J-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block 12th Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 33000 block 85th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 2000 block Cape Cod Lane
ASSAULT: 3700 block Tournament Drive
ASSAULT: Ninth Street East and East Avenue Q-6
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vistaq Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
