Sept. 3, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Aug. 18, 2020

ACTON

THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 31700 block East El Cano Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1400 block Boyden Avenue

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Gardenia Court

ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue

BURGLARY: 700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 44000 block Higbee Avenue

THEFT: 44300 block Downsview Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Caitlin Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Nugent Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue J-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block 12th Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue R-4

THEFT: 33000 block 85th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 2000 block Cape Cod Lane

ASSAULT: 3700 block Tournament Drive

ASSAULT: Ninth Street East and East Avenue Q-6

BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue Q-3

THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vistaq Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

