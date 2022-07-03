PALMDALE — Starting Tuesday, residents are required to separate all organic waste — including kitchen scraps and pizza boxes — into their green waste bins, to comply with new state regulations.
“Anything that used to be alive” that once went in the trash should be separated as organic waste, Palmdale Environmental Resources Manager Ben Lucha said.
This includes food-soiled paper items, such as paper takeout containers, paper napkins and tea bags that could not be separated as paper for recycling.
“Now that it’s going to compost, you can put those containers in your organics container and they will be composted,” he said.
Plastic bags that are labeled as compostable are not to be dumped with organic waste, as the system does not differentiate between those types and regular plastic bags, and will consider the load contaminated, he said.
Previously, the green waste bins were for items such as grass and yard clippings, but now they will hold all organic matter for disposal and will be known as organic waste bins.
“Whatever is in your green waste bin is now organics,” Lucha said.
Eventually, the bin colors will change to meet state color-coding rules. However, because it is an expensive endeavor, the state is allowing them to be rolled out gradually, Lucha said.
The best way to ensure you are putting items in the correct bin is to check the label, he said.
The City of Palmdale applied for a state grant that would allow it to supply containers for collecting organics before they are taken to the bins; plastic bags are not allowed in the organics waste. However, city officials do not expect to receive the grant funds until September or October, Lucha said.
“We’re going to do our best to get them as soon as we can,” he said.
Options for collecting waste such as food scraps could be any container with a lid, such as a coffee can, or in a paper bag. Some people who have the space place it in their freezer and take out the night before trash pickup, he said.
Enforcement of the new rules is a work in progress. “We have an idea of how the plan is going to be, but we are working with the state to make sure we’re in full compliance,” he said.
However, the city is required to begin monitoring, as trash is dumped into trucks, with a focus on recycling and organics. In order to compost the organic waste, it is important that the loads are not contaminated with other items.
Smart technology on the trucks will be used to see what is being dumped, followed by a verification process with employees.
State and city officials understand that there will be a learning process for the new rules.
“We’re going to be warning residents as much as we can,” Lucha said. “We understand it’s a big change.”
The city’s Recycle Coach app will help residents determine which items go in which bin: recycling, organic and other waste. It is being updated with the latest organic waste information.
The city website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, will also have the information, under Environmental Resources.
A Palmdale Family Recycling Challenge will help residents become familiar with the app. Those who download it and sign up for notifications will be entered to win a family four-pack of Dodger tickets, Management Analyst Stephanie Mejia said.
The Challenge runs until Sept. 1.
Much like separating recyclables, separating organic waste from other trash is intended to keep it from landfills.
The new organic waste regulations were created to curb methane emissions, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Organic matter produces methane as it decomposes.
The state law, Senate Bill 1383, was passed, in 2016, to address the issue of methane and other pollutants released by organic waste in landfills. It set a target of reducing organic waste by 50%, by 2020, and 75%, by 2025.
According to CalRecycle, landfills release 20% of the state’s methane pollution and organic waste such as food scraps, yard clippings and paper make up half of what is dumped in California landfills.
