ANTELOPE VALLEY — Two people died over the weekend as a result of separate vehicle collisions.
The first incident occurred at 12:20 a.m., Saturday, at Avenue J, east of 70th Street East. Joshua Dumas, 44, of Lancaster, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Impala eastbound at this location. At the same time, An unidentified 76-year-old Littlerock woman was driving westbound in a 1999 Buick Regal, approaching the Impala.
For unknown reasons, Dumas veered to the left, directly in front of the woman’s car, causing a head-on collision.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, Dumas and the woman were transported by AMR Ambulance, to the Antelope Valley Hospital. The woman later succumbed to her injuries and died.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the collision and next of kin has been notified.
The second incident occurred at 12:52 a.m., Sunday when an unidentified 64-year-old Compton man was driving a 2004 Toyota southbound on State Route 14, at Avenue B. For reasons that are still being investigated, he veered to the left, onto the dirt median and lost control of his vehicle. He swerved to the right, across traffic lanes and onto the right shoulder, where the Toyota overturned and he was ejected.
The man was transported by AMR Ambulance to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are also not suspected to be a factor in this incident. The man’s next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information on the incident that occurred on Saturday is asked to call CHP Officer C. Borne, ID 18058, at 661-948-8541.
Anyone with information regarding the incident that occurred on Sunday, is asked to call CHP Officer C. DeHaven, ID 20140 at the same number.
