Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, are due to be sentenced on April 25, after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found the pair guilty of first-degree torture murder for Barron’s 10-year-old son Anthony Avalos, who died June 21, 2018.
The judge also found true the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture of Avalos.
The two were also convicted of two counts of child abuse involving the boy’s half-siblings, identified in court as “Destiny O.” and “Rafael O,” although the judge rejected an enhancement of great bodily injury against Leiva involving Rafael.
Barron and Leiva face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Over Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami’s objection, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office had dropped its bid for the death penalty against the two in May 2021, after the election of District Attorney George Gascón, who issued a directive that “a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case.”
The prosecutor told reporters after the trial that he had refused to comply with an order by Gascón to remove the special circumstance allegation, which would have resulted in a 25-year-to-life sentence in which the two defendants could have eventually been eligible for parole.
Ohta announced the verdict March 7 after an approximately four-week non-jury trial.
Ohta’s 52-page ruling shows that Leiva’s guilt was established, among other things through the medical evidence presented at the trial including trial testimony of doctors, photographic and documentary, his own admissions made on Sept. 27, 2018, and his flight from the apartment when 911 was called on June 20, 2018.
Barron’s guilt was also established through the medical evidence presented in the trial as well as her “statements made to medical and law enforcement personnel on Jun 20 and 21, 2018 (including lack of emotional response when told that Anthony would not survive but exhibiting concern for self),” Ohta wrote.
The medical evidence presented through the testimony of several medical doctors presented by prosecutors and by Leiva was “key to deciphering the rest of the evidence presented in the trial for Count 1 (murder) as well as the rest of the counts,” the judge wrote.
“As Dr. Cho Lwin testified during trial, ‘cells don’t lie’ whereas, human beings sometimes do,” the judge wrote.
Avalos suffered from severe dehydration where, based on his blood chemical tests, his blood nitrogen level was 170, when the normal level for a child his age would be 10, and that anything above 20 would be a sign of significant dehydration, according to testimony by Dr. Michael Gertz.
Gertz opined that the severe level of dehydration Avalos suffered would kill 100% of all people if not treated, and that the immediate cause of death was cardiac arrest from severe dehydration and high potassium and the head injuries were a contributory factor to his death.
Dr. Andranik Madikian opined the cause of death as multiorgan failure caused by dehydration and significant head trauma.
Dr. Caludia Wang, a specialist in child abuse and neglect, attributed the cause of death was “multifactorial with many different incidents of child abuse leading up to it,” the judge wrote.
Dr. Juan Carrillo testified that the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head with acute and subacute injuries between one and three weeks old.
In addition to the compelling medical testimony, Judge Ohta also found the testimony of Priscilla L, Leiva’s now-18-year-old daughter, who testified that she remembered seeing the boy dropped “multiple times” two days before she left the Lancaster home with her sister, three of her half-siblings and her father.
“Priscilla L. showed hesitation and reluctance on having to testify against her biological father,” the judge wrote. “She appeared highly intelligent and appeared to comprehend the gravity of the situation — testifying against her father and ultimately against her father’s side of the family on a murder case where a 10-year-old boy was killed.”
Judge Ohta noted a transition in Priscilla L.’s demeanor as she testified.
“While she never completely attained any level of comfort, the further her testimony continued, her demeanor changed from high level of reluctance to acceptance of her moral obligation to the truth,” he wrote.
