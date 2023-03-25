Anthony Avalos

AVALOS

Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, are due to be sentenced on April 25, after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found the pair guilty of first-degree torture murder for Barron’s 10-year-old son Anthony Avalos, who died June 21, 2018.

The judge also found true the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture of Avalos.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.