A man found guilty Oct. 15 of premeditated attempted murder was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison.
A Kern County jury found Roque Larios Jr. guilty in October of premeditated, attempted murder and intentionally discharging a firearm during the attempted murder, causing great bodily injury to the victim.
The incident occurred on Jan. 15 in the courtyard of an apartment complex in California City. Larios fired three shots at the victim, striking that person once in the leg and once in the chest. Deputy District Attorney Kara Thompson prosecuted the case.
Larios’ girlfriend, Marlene Coffman, was also charged and found guilty of being an accessory to the crime. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds requiring prolonged hospitalization.
The case was investigated by the California City Police Department, in conjunction with the Kern County Sheriff’s Mojave Substation and the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.
The Honorable David Zulfa conducted the sentencing on Nov. 17, during which time Larios was sentenced to a total of 50 years to life in prison. Coffman was sentenced to one year in jail and two years felony probation for her role in the crime.
This isn’t the first case in which Larios has been convicted. In June 2016, he was convicted, in a separate case on charges of felony domestic violence and false imprisonment and was sentenced to five years and four months in state prison. By January 2020, Larios had been released from prison on parole.
